The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) visit the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team back in action after a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Jets took down the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 in their last game.

In the last 10 outings for the Hurricanes, their offense has put up 36 goals while their defense has given up 30 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored five goals (15.6% conversion rate).

Prepare for this matchup with a glimpse at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's contest.

Hurricanes vs. Jets Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this encounter expects a final result of Jets 4, Hurricanes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (+100)

Jets (+100) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (+1.5)

Hurricanes vs Jets Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 4-1-5 in overtime contests as part of an overall record of 14-8-1.

In the seven games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-1 record (good for 11 points).

In the two games this season the Hurricanes recorded only one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost both games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals 18 times, and are 14-3-1 in those games (to register 29 points).

In the 11 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-4-0 record (14 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 13-5-1 (27 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 18th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 2nd 34.2 Shots 31.1 15th 1st 24.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 12th 22.22% Power Play % 19.23% 18th 21st 76.92% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

