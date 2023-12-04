The Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) have -120 moneyline odds to win when they hit the road for a matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2), who have +100 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Jets Betting Trends

In 13 of 23 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Jets have claimed an upset victory in two of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 14-7 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Winnipeg has a record of 2-5 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-5 5-5-0 6.3 3.6 3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.6 3 5 15.6% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 2-8-0 6.4 2.8 2 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.8 2 6 20.7% Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

