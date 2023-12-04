Hurricanes vs. Jets Injury Report Today - December 4
Currently, the Carolina Hurricanes (14-8-1) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Winnipeg Jets (13-8-2) at Canada Life Centre on Monday, December 4 at 7:30 PM ET.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Kupari
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Vladislav Namestnikov
|C
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fifth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Their goal differential (+5) ranks 13th in the league.
Jets Season Insights
- The Jets' 75 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
- Winnipeg has one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 64 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +11, they are 10th-best in the league.
Hurricanes vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6
