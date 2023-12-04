The Furman Paladins (4-4) will look to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Furman vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Furman vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

Furman has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.

Arkansas has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

Razorbacks games have hit the over six out of seven times this season.

