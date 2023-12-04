The Furman Paladins (4-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: SEC Network+

Furman Stats Insights

The Paladins' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Furman has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 229th.

The Paladins put up an average of 82.3 points per game, seven more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.

When it scores more than 75.3 points, Furman is 4-1.

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Furman scored 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged away (77.5).

The Paladins conceded more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (70.3) last season.

Furman sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%).

Furman Upcoming Schedule