The Furman Paladins (4-4) hope to end a three-game road losing streak at the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman Stats Insights

  • The Paladins' 48% shooting percentage from the field this season is six percentage points higher than the Razorbacks have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Furman has put together a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
  • The Paladins are the 106th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Razorbacks sit at 229th.
  • The Paladins put up an average of 82.3 points per game, seven more points than the 75.3 the Razorbacks give up.
  • When it scores more than 75.3 points, Furman is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Furman scored 86.5 points per game last season, nine more than it averaged away (77.5).
  • The Paladins conceded more points at home (71.5 per game) than away (70.3) last season.
  • Furman sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (10.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (35.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ UAB L 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 South Carolina State W 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Princeton L 70-69 Jadwin Gymnasium
12/4/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/9/2023 Bob Jones - Timmons Arena
12/14/2023 @ Tulane - Devlin Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.