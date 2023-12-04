South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berkeley County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Berkeley County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Goose Creek High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Goose Creek, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop England High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.