Sunday's contest features the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) and the Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) squaring off at Winthrop Coliseum (on December 3) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-57 victory for Winthrop.

Their last time out, the Eagles lost 66-58 to UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 67, Queens (NC) 57

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Eagles captured their signature win of the season, a 56-49 victory over the San Jose State Spartans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most defeats.

Winthrop has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (one).

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 182) on November 25

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 336) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%

9.0 PTS, 10.9 REB, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG% Ronaltha Marc: 9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jada Ryce: 8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

8.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20) Blessing Okoh: 6.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

6.0 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Leonor Paisana: 7.9 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles are being outscored by 6.9 points per game with a -55 scoring differential overall. They put up 54.6 points per game (322nd in college basketball) and give up 61.5 per outing (134th in college basketball).

