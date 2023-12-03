Stephen Sullivan will be up against the second-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Sullivan has seven receptions (while being targeted eight times) for 74 yards, averaging 18.5 yards per game.

Sullivan vs. the Buccaneers

Sullivan vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to nine opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 15 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

Sullivan will play against the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers allow 267.8 passing yards per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is 19th in the NFL by giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (16 total passing TDs).

Panthers Player Previews

Stephen Sullivan Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-118)

Sullivan Receiving Insights

Sullivan has been targeted on eight of his team's 409 passing attempts this season (2.0% target share).

He has racked up 9.3 yards per target (74 yards on eight targets).

Sullivan does not have a TD reception this year in four games.

Sullivan's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 1 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

