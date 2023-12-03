South Carolina vs. Duke December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-0) will play the Duke Blue Devils (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The game is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM ET.
South Carolina vs. Duke Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Oluchi Okananwa: 11.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taina Mair: 11.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ashlon Jackson: 12 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Kennedy Brown: 7.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK
