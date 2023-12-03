How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Today's Serie A slate has plenty of quality competition in store. Among those games is Bologna squaring off against US Lecce.
Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs Bologna
Bologna journeys to take on US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+145)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+195)
- Draw: (+205)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Udinese vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona is on the road to match up with Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (-140)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+370)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Salernitana
Salernitana travels to play ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-255)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+550)
- Draw: (+370)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sassuolo vs AS Roma
AS Roma is on the road to take on Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (-105)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+255)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch SSC Napoli vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan travels to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (+140)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+175)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
