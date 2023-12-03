Panthers vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 13
The Carolina Panthers' (1-10) injury report heading into their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-7) currently features 17 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 3 from Raymond James Stadium.
Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Panthers' last game was a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The Buccaneers were beaten by the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Doubtful
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Thigh
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Troy Hill
|CB
|Hip
|Questionable
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Quadricep
|Questionable
|Vonn Bell
|S
|Shoulder
|Out
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Achilles
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Cade Mays
|OG
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DJ Johnson
|OLB
|Elbow
|Questionable
|Nash Jensen
|OG
|Back
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Lavonte David
|LB
|Groin
|Out
|Devin White
|LB
|Foot
|Out
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Ankle
|Out
|Dee Delaney
|DB
|NIR - Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|YaYa Diaby
|OLB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Mike Greene
|DL
|Calf
|Out
|Sirvocea Dennis
|LB
|Illness
|Doubtful
Other Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click here for Broncos vs Texans
- Click here for Falcons vs Jets
- Click here for Colts vs Titans
- Click here for Chargers vs Patriots
- Click here for Cardinals vs Steelers
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Buccaneers or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (265.9), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking sixth in the NFL with 304.5 total yards ceded per contest.
- The Panthers have plenty of room to improve, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (15.7) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (26.5).
- While the Panthers' pass offense has been sputtering, ranking third-worst with 173.3 passing yards per game, their defense ranks fourth-best with only 179.6 passing yards surrendered per contest.
- Carolina ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (92.6), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th in the NFL with 124.9 rushing yards allowed per contest.
- The Panthers have compiled seven forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed 14 turnovers (11th in NFL) this season for a -7 turnover margin that ranks 27th in the NFL.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-200), Panthers (+165)
- Total: 36.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Buccaneers-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.