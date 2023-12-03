Carolina (1-10) brings a four-game losing streak into a matchup with Tampa Bay (4-7) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is 37 in the contest.

This week's game that pits the Buccaneers against the Panthers is a good opportunity to make some live bets while you enjoy the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the correct calls.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Panthers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter one time, lost nine times, and been knotted up one time in 11 games this year.

The Buccaneers have won the second quarter in five games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 11 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, lost four times, and been knotted up four times.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games and have been outscored in the third quarter in eight games.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.1 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Panthers' 11 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, been outscored four times, and tied three times.

The Buccaneers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing nine times, and have been knotted up one time at the completion of the first half this season.

The Buccaneers have been winning after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have trailed after the first half in five games (0-5), and have been tied after the first half in two games (1-1) in 2023.

2nd Half

Through 11 games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

In 11 games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second half four times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.5 points on average in the second half.

