Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 13 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers begins at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hurst's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 13, Hurst has 18 receptions for 184 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.

Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Panthers have listed three other receiviers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 77 Rec; 728 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 10 Rec; 60 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Hurst 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 32 18 184 67 1 10.2

Hurst Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 7 5 41 1 Week 2 Saints 3 3 20 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 3 1 11 0 Week 4 Vikings 3 1 7 0 Week 5 @Lions 3 3 21 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 1 16 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 4 2 54 0 Week 10 @Bears 4 2 14 0

