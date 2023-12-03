Furman vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) squaring off against the Furman Paladins (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-55 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia.
The Paladins took care of business in their last outing 73-66 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.
Furman vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
Furman vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Georgia 81, Furman 55
Other SoCon Predictions
Furman Schedule Analysis
- On November 7, the Paladins picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Furman is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Furman is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.
Furman 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 292) on November 7
- 74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25
- 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 14
- 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 29
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
- Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
Furman Performance Insights
- The Paladins outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 72.0 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and allowing 70.8 per outing, 294th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.
