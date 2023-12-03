Sunday's game at Stegeman Coliseum has the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) squaring off against the Furman Paladins (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 81-55 win, as our model heavily favors Georgia.

The Paladins took care of business in their last outing 73-66 against Gardner-Webb on Wednesday.

Furman vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Furman vs. Georgia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Georgia 81, Furman 55

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

  • On November 7, the Paladins picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-61 victory over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 292) in our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Furman is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.
  • Against Quadrant 4 teams, Furman is 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins, but also tied for the 26th-most losses.

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 292) on November 7
  • 74-72 over Binghamton (No. 329) on November 25
  • 71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 333) on November 14
  • 73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 29

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
  • Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
  • Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
  • Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Furman Performance Insights

  • The Paladins outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (posting 72.0 points per game, 103rd in college basketball, and allowing 70.8 per outing, 294th in college basketball) and have a +10 scoring differential.

