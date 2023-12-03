Duke vs. South Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game that pits the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) versus the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-64 in favor of South Carolina, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Blue Devils earned a 72-65 win over Georgia.
The Blue Devils enter this contest after a 72-65 victory against Georgia on Thursday. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 65-58 victory against North Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday. Ashlon Jackson totaled 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Bree Hall's team-leading 15 points paced the Gamecocks in the victory.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64
Top 25 Predictions
Duke Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, which took place on November 30, the Blue Devils took down the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 55 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-65.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Devils are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
- Duke has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in the nation. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30
- 83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6
- 66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14
- 88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 220) on November 9
- 93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26
South Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 100-71 victory over the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.
- The Gamecocks have two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- South Carolina has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Blue Devils are 0-0 (.000%) -- tied for the 158th-most wins.
South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6
- 114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12
- 65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30
- 78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20
- 109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16
Duke Leaders
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
- Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
- Jackson: 13.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
- Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)
Duke Performance Insights
- The Blue Devils average 77.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per contest (107th in college basketball). They have a +125 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.
South Carolina Performance Insights
- The Gamecocks put up 94.5 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while allowing 50.3 per contest (ninth in college basketball). They have a +265 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.