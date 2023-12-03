Sunday's ACC schedule includes the Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) versus the Clemson Tigers (4-0, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 74.7 105th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 90th 33.2 Rebounds 33.0 101st 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd 35th 9.0 3pt Made 8.3 74th 105th 14.0 Assists 14.3 88th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

