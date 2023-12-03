The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Clemson matchup.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends

Clemson has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.

The Tigers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Pittsburgh has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Panthers games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

