Clemson vs. Pittsburgh: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hitting the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pittsburgh vs. Clemson matchup.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Pittsburgh (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Pittsburgh (-1.5)
|146.5
|-125
|+104
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Betting Trends
- Clemson has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover twice.
- The Tigers have won their only game this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Pittsburgh has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Panthers games have gone over the point total five out of seven times this season.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +15000
- The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.
