Adam Thielen and the Carolina Panthers meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 at Raymond James Stadium, where they'll be up against Christian Izien and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. For more stats and analysis on the Panthers receivers' matchup against the Buccaneers' secondary, continue reading.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Location: Tampa, Florida

TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 99.4 9 19 73 7.34

Adam Thielen vs. Christian Izien Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has hauled in 728 receiving yards on 77 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina's passing attack has been ineffective this season, as it ranks third-last in the league with 1,906 passing yards (173.3 per contest). In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 32nd (4.7).

The Panthers' offense has had trouble finding the end zone this season, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 15.7 points per game. When it comes to yards, the team ranks 31st with 2,925 total yards (265.9 per game).

Carolina has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.2 times per game (fifth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Panthers are not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 32 total red-zone pass attempts (47.1% red-zone pass rate).

Christian Izien & the Buccaneers' Defense

Christian Izien leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 39 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

In terms of passing yards allowed, Tampa Bay has given up 2,946 (267.8 per game), the third-most in the NFL.

The Buccaneers are ranked 11th in the NFL in points conceded, at 20.6 per game.

Nine players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay this season.

15 players have caught a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Christian Izien Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Christian Izien Rec. Targets 100 37 Def. Targets Receptions 77 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.5 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 728 39 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.2 3.5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 274 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

