The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-1) will play the Wofford Terriers (2-2) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information

Wofford Top Players (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee Top Players (2022-23)

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee Rank Middle Tennessee AVG Wofford AVG Wofford Rank 210th 70.1 Points Scored 74.7 105th 105th 67.8 Points Allowed 72.5 251st 251st 30.6 Rebounds 30.5 258th 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8 222nd 229th 6.9 3pt Made 7.5 166th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.5 221st 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 10.6 51st

