How to Watch Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wofford Terriers (2-5) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wofford Stats Insights
- Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.
- The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 199th.
- The Terriers' 78.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 64.3 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
- Wofford has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Terriers conceded 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).
- Beyond the arc, Wofford made more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).
Wofford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Canisius
|L 76-67
|Place Bell Arena
|11/25/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 85-82
|Bell Centre
|11/26/2023
|Lipscomb
|L 85-78
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
