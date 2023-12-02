The Wofford Terriers (2-5) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

  • Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 199th.
  • The Terriers' 78.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 64.3 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.
  • Wofford has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Terriers conceded 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).
  • Beyond the arc, Wofford made more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Canisius L 76-67 Place Bell Arena
11/25/2023 UNC Asheville L 85-82 Bell Centre
11/26/2023 Lipscomb L 85-78 Place Bell Arena
12/2/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/6/2023 @ Gardner-Webb - Paul Porter Arena
12/9/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

