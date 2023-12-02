Tulane vs. SMU: AAC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
In this year's AAC Championship Game, the Tulane Green Wave are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-4) over the SMU Mustangs. Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ABC. The over/under in this outing is 48 points.
Tulane vs. SMU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Yulman Stadium
Tulane vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tulane Moneyline
|SMU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tulane (-4)
|48
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Tulane (-4.5)
|47.5
|-182
|+150
Tulane vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Tulane has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 4-point favorites this season, the Green Wave have an ATS record of 4-5.
- SMU is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Mustangs have been an underdog by 4 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
Tulane & SMU 2023 Futures Odds
|Tulane
|To Win the National Champ.
|+35000
|Bet $100 to win $35000
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
