James Madison, Troy, Week 14 Sun Belt Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Sun Belt as we enter Week 14 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.
Sun Belt Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. James Madison
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Overall Rank: 16th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th
- Last Game: W 56-14 vs Coastal Carolina
2. Troy
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th
- Last Game: W 35-17 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Appalachian State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel:
3. South Alabama
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400
- Overall Rank: 50th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th
- Last Game: L 52-44 vs Texas State
4. Appalachian State
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600
- Overall Rank: 51st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
- Last Game: W 55-27 vs Georgia Southern
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Troy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel:
5. Coastal Carolina
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500
- Overall Rank: 72nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th
- Last Game: L 56-14 vs James Madison
6. Old Dominion
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400
- Overall Rank: 80th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st
- Last Game: W 25-24 vs Georgia State
7. Louisiana
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd
- Last Game: W 52-21 vs UL Monroe
8. Arkansas State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st
- Last Game: L 35-21 vs Marshall
9. Marshall
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000
- Overall Rank: 90th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th
- Last Game: W 35-21 vs Arkansas State
10. Georgia State
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550
- Overall Rank: 100th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th
- Last Game: L 25-24 vs Old Dominion
11. Texas State
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800
- Overall Rank: 103rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th
- Last Game: W 52-44 vs South Alabama
12. Georgia Southern
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th
- Last Game: L 55-27 vs Appalachian State
13. Southern Miss
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000
- Overall Rank: 120th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th
- Last Game: L 35-17 vs Troy
14. UL Monroe
- Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10
- Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000
- Overall Rank: 129th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
- Last Game: L 52-21 vs Louisiana
