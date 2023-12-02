Which team sits on top of the Sun Belt as we enter Week 14 of the college football schedule? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where every team stands.

Sun Belt Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. James Madison

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

11-1 | 10-1 Overall Rank: 16th

16th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 95th

95th Last Game: W 56-14 vs Coastal Carolina

2. Troy

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 90th

90th Last Game: W 35-17 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Appalachian State

Appalachian State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

3. South Alabama

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-5

6-6 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +400

+400 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 88th

88th Last Game: L 52-44 vs Texas State

4. Appalachian State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th

108th Last Game: W 55-27 vs Georgia Southern

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Troy

Troy Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel:

5. Coastal Carolina

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +3500

+3500 Overall Rank: 72nd

72nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 85th

85th Last Game: L 56-14 vs James Madison

6. Old Dominion

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +1400

+1400 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 81st

81st Last Game: W 25-24 vs Georgia State

7. Louisiana

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 52-21 vs UL Monroe

8. Arkansas State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 85th

85th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st

91st Last Game: L 35-21 vs Marshall

9. Marshall

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 75th

75th Last Game: W 35-21 vs Arkansas State

10. Georgia State

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +550

+550 Overall Rank: 100th

100th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 77th

77th Last Game: L 25-24 vs Old Dominion

11. Texas State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

7-5 | 5-5 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +800

+800 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 119th

119th Last Game: W 52-44 vs South Alabama

12. Georgia Southern

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +450

+450 Overall Rank: 104th

104th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 107th

107th Last Game: L 55-27 vs Appalachian State

13. Southern Miss

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 120th

120th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 70th

70th Last Game: L 35-17 vs Troy

14. UL Monroe

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win Sun Belt: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 129th

129th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th

74th Last Game: L 52-21 vs Louisiana

