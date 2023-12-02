South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The North Carolina Central Eagles (2-2) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Gainey: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trae Broadnax: 11.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin Bailey: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khydarius Smith: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mysta Goodloe: 6.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Carolina Central Top Players (2022-23)
- Justin Wright: 16.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eric Boone: 7.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 5.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brendan Medley-Bacon: 12 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kris Monroe: 10.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marque Maultsby: 7.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Central Rank
|North Carolina Central AVG
|South Carolina Upstate AVG
|South Carolina Upstate Rank
|82nd
|75.6
|Points Scored
|68.7
|255th
|55th
|65.9
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|156th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|29.2
|306th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|348th
|14.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
