The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will visit the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Carolina Central vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Central Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM North Carolina Central (-3.5) 134.5 -165 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel North Carolina Central (-3.5) 134.5 -164 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in two of those games.

North Carolina Central has compiled a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Eagles games have hit the over three out of six times this season.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 While our computer ranking puts South Carolina Upstate 309th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 19th-best.

Based on its moneyline odds, South Carolina Upstate has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.