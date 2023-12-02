How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will try to end a three-game road losing skid at the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
South Carolina Upstate vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans are shooting 42.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 41% the Eagles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, South Carolina Upstate has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 281st.
- The Spartans' 71.1 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 67.5 the Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 67.5 points, South Carolina Upstate is 3-1.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).
- The Spartans gave up fewer points at home (64.7 per game) than away (73.4) last season.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate knocked down fewer trifectas away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (29.8%) than at home (38.8%) as well.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|L 75-58
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|W 79-44
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|L 72-70
|HTC Center
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
