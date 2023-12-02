How to Watch the South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-7) will try to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs average 25.8 fewer points per game (50.9) than the Buccaneers allow (76.7).
- The Buccaneers record 58.1 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Bulldogs give up.
- South Carolina State is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 58.1 points.
- The Buccaneers shoot 35.8% from the field, 4.8% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 35.3% of their shots from the field, just 6.6% less than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina State Leaders
- Morgan Beacham: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Rakyha Reid: 4.6 PTS, 58.8 FG%
- Jordan Releford: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (4-for-20)
- Janiah Hinton: 8.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)
- Taniya McGown: 6.4 PTS, 59.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
South Carolina State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|L 72-42
|Frost Arena
|11/25/2023
|South Dakota
|L 72-52
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/29/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 76-58
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/10/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/12/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
