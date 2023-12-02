The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will look to halt a four-game losing run when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bulldogs have dropped five games straight.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MEAC Games

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Buccaneers have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • South Carolina State is 1-2 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs rank 31st.
  • The Bulldogs average only 4.5 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Buccaneers give up (74.1).
  • When it scores more than 74.1 points, South Carolina State is 1-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged on the road (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed away (87.2).
  • At home, South Carolina State drained 7.9 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). South Carolina State's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ Missouri L 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 @ Missouri State L 92-74 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/28/2023 @ Furman L 86-78 Timmons Arena
12/2/2023 @ Charleston Southern - The Buc Dome
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.