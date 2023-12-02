Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats square off in the Gator Bowl in college football postseason action in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of South Carolina.
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Paladin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 8
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-10)
Clemson Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 29
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: Clemson (-5.5)
