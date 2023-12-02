Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) matching up at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 66-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Blue Hose won their last game 76-58 against North Carolina Central on Wednesday.
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction
- Prediction: Presbyterian 66, Western Carolina 55
Other Big South Predictions
Presbyterian Schedule Analysis
- Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25, the Blue Hose captured their best win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.
Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 209) on November 25
- 76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 29
- 64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 355) on November 22
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)
- Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%
Presbyterian Performance Insights
- The Blue Hose have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 63.5 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.5 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.
