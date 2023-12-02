Saturday's game between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) and Western Carolina Catamounts (2-5) matching up at Ramsey Center has a projected final score of 66-55 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Presbyterian, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Blue Hose won their last game 76-58 against North Carolina Central on Wednesday.

Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Presbyterian vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 66, Western Carolina 55

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

Against the Morehead State Eagles on November 25, the Blue Hose captured their best win of the season, a 65-59 home victory.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Presbyterian is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 209) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 355) on November 22

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.3 PTS, 62 FG%

13.3 PTS, 62 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Christina Kline: 6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 31.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Nuria Cunill: 4.6 PTS, 68.2 FG%

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose have a +56 scoring differential, topping opponents by seven points per game. They're putting up 63.5 points per game, 230th in college basketball, and are allowing 56.5 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.

