The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) face the VMI Keydets (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • Taeshaud Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Tyran Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Koree Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brennan Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Stephen Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Players to Watch

  • Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cook: 12.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cotton: 12.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Watkins: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Olowoniyi: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. VMI Stat Comparison

VMI Rank VMI AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
193rd 75.2 Points Scored 77.3 156th
288th 76.6 Points Allowed 68.0 138th
69th 37.8 Rebounds 33.2 204th
134th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.8 312th
248th 6.4 3pt Made 6.3 255th
281st 11.2 Assists 14.0 144th
276th 13.8 Turnovers 12.2 185th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.