How to Watch Presbyterian vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) face the VMI Keydets (2-6) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Cameron Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Hall in Lexington, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose are shooting 48.5% from the field, 9% higher than the 39.5% the Keydets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Presbyterian has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 39.5% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 176th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Keydets sit at 125th.
- The Blue Hose score an average of 77.3 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 72.1 the Keydets allow.
- Presbyterian is 3-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Presbyterian scored 10.8 more points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (57.8).
- In 2022-23, the Blue Hose conceded 7.1 fewer points per game at home (66) than away (73.1).
- Presbyterian knocked down more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than away (5.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.5%) than on the road (30.2%).
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|L 79-75
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Elon
|L 82-79
|Schar Center
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
|12/6/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/13/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
