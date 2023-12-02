South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Orangeburg County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Marion High School at Cross High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Cross, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
