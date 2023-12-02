Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 2?
In the upcoming game against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Michael Bunting to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bunting stats and insights
- Bunting has scored in five of 21 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play he has three goals, plus two assists.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 16.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have given up 77 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bunting recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|15:20
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|1
|1
|17:41
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:07
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|9:22
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|12:33
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.