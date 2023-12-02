The Carolina Hurricanes (13-8-1) will host the Buffalo Sabres (10-11-2) on Saturday, with both teams coming off a loss in their last game.

You can tune in on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ as the Hurricanes square off against the Sabres.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Hurricanes vs Sabres Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/7/2023 Hurricanes Sabres 3-2 (F/OT) CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 73 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 74 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 33 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 19 6 14 20 13 9 54.5% Seth Jarvis 22 9 9 18 7 12 48.8% Teuvo Teravainen 22 10 6 16 9 10 49.5% Michael Bunting 21 5 10 15 10 6 30% Martin Necas 22 6 9 15 11 6 36%

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres concede 3.4 goals per game (77 in total), 22nd in the NHL.

With 68 goals (3.0 per game), the Sabres have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players