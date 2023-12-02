Player prop bet options for Mark Williams and others are listed when the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -123)

Saturday's prop bet for Williams is 11.5 points, 1.9 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 10.3 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (9.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -105) 4.5 (Over: -102)

Saturday's over/under for Gordon Hayward is 13.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 13.8.

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Hayward's year-long assist average -- 4.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (4.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

Saturday's points prop for Karl-Anthony Towns is 29.5. That's 7.7 more than his season average.

He averages 1.4 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 10.5.

Towns' assists average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Saturday.

