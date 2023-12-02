How to Watch the Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (6-11) on December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center.
Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets have shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Charlotte is 6-8 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 25th.
- The Hornets' 113.6 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 105.3 the Timberwolves allow.
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, Charlotte is 6-7.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets average 111.3 points per game, 5.0 less than away (116.3). Defensively they give up 120.1 points per game at home, 4.3 less than on the road (124.4).
- In 2023-24 Charlotte is allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (120.1) than on the road (124.4).
- This year the Hornets are averaging fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than on the road (25.5).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Nick Richards
|Questionable
|Concussion
|Brandon Miller
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
