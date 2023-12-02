The Minnesota Timberwolves (14-4), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center, will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (6-11). This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hornets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN

BSSE and BSN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Hornets vs Timberwolves Additional Info

Hornets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves average 112.3 points per game (19th in the league) while allowing 105.3 per contest (first in the NBA). They have a +126 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Hornets have a -144 scoring differential, falling short by 8.5 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 122.1 per contest to rank 26th in the NBA.

These teams score 225.9 points per game between them, 4.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 227.4 combined points per game, 5.9 more points than this contest's total.

Minnesota has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Charlotte has covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread this year.

Hornets and Timberwolves NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - Timberwolves +2500 +1300 -

