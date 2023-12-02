Saturday's game between the Princeton Tigers (7-0) and the Furman Paladins (4-3) at Jadwin Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-70 and heavily favors Princeton to come out on top. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. Princeton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Princeton, New Jersey

Princeton, New Jersey Venue: Jadwin Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Furman vs. Princeton Score Prediction

Prediction: Princeton 83, Furman 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Princeton

Computer Predicted Spread: Princeton (-12.3)

Princeton (-12.3) Computer Predicted Total: 153.1

Princeton has a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to Furman, who is 1-5-0 ATS. The Tigers have gone over the point total in two games, while Paladins games have gone over five times.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins put up 84.1 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 80.0 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The 35.0 rebounds per game Furman accumulates rank 112th in the country, 3.4 more than the 31.6 its opponents grab.

Furman makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 1.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 31.0% from deep (255th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 37.5%.

Furman has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.7 per game (295th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.