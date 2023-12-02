The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It starts at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Coastal Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Chanticleers have a 43.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Eagles' opponents have made.

Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it shoots better than 38.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Chanticleers sit at 17th.

The 74.5 points per game the Chanticleers score are 11.4 more points than the Eagles give up (63.1).

Coastal Carolina is 2-3 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.9 points per contest.

The Chanticleers surrendered 68.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).

Coastal Carolina drained 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.4 more threes and 9.2% points better than it averaged on the road (6.5 threes per game, 26.8% three-point percentage).

