The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center as 7.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Citadel -7.5 148.5

Citadel Betting Records & Stats

None of Citadel's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5.

Citadel has an average point total of 131.9 in its contests this year, 16.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

Citadel has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Bulldogs have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -350 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Citadel.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 0 0% 67.4 135.7 64.5 157.7 136 N.C. A&T 5 83.3% 68.3 135.7 93.2 157.7 142

Additional Citadel Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average 67.4 points per game, 25.8 fewer points than the 93.2 the Aggies allow.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 4-2-0 0-0 1-5-0 N.C. A&T 3-3-0 3-1 5-1-0

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel N.C. A&T 5-9 Home Record 8-5 4-11 Away Record 4-10 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-7-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

