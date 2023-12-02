Saturday's contest between the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) and the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) at Corbett Sports Center has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with Citadel coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the game.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Corbett Sports Center

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 76, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. N.C. A&T

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-6.4)

Citadel (-6.4) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

N.C. A&T is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Citadel's 4-2-0 ATS record. The Aggies are 5-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 1-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Citadel Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 67.4 points per game, 307th in college basketball, and conceding 64.5 per outing, 61st in college basketball) and have a +23 scoring differential.

Citadel pulls down 34.1 rebounds per game (154th in college basketball) while conceding 28.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Citadel connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents.

Citadel has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (64th in college basketball) while forcing 9.9 (319th in college basketball).

