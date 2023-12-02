The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-6) will be looking to end a six-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Corbett Sports Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Citadel Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points lower than the 53.7% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • The Aggies are the 363rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 147th.
  • The Bulldogs put up 67.4 points per game, 25.8 fewer points than the 93.2 the Aggies give up.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Citadel scored 5.1 more points per game (70.6) than it did away from home (65.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs gave up 72.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 77.5.
  • In home games, Citadel made 2.1 more threes per game (8.4) than when playing on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to away from home (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 North Carolina Central W 67-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/22/2023 @ Campbell L 65-58 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 Charleston Southern W 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 @ N.C. A&T - Corbett Sports Center
12/5/2023 Pfeiffer - McAlister Field House
12/14/2023 @ Charleston (SC) - TD Arena

