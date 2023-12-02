The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) take a four-game losing streak into a home matchup against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-6), who have lost five straight. It begins at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (47.5%).

Charleston Southern is 2-2 when it shoots higher than 47.5% from the field.

The Buccaneers are the 270th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 156th.

The 71.4 points per game the Buccaneers record are 12.2 fewer points than the Bulldogs give up (83.6).

Charleston Southern is 2-0 when scoring more than 83.6 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston Southern posted 79.7 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 66.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Buccaneers were better at home last year, ceding 72.1 points per game, compared to 76.7 in away games.

In home games, Charleston Southern made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than away from home (7.6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in road games (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule