Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, winners of three in a row.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.
Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Charleston (SC) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-16.5)
|152.5
|-1400
|+775
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-15.5)
|152.5
|-2100
|+1000
Charleston (SC) vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Charleston (SC) has covered just once in six chances against the spread this year.
- Florida Atlantic has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Owls games have gone over the point total three out of seven times this season.
