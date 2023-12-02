Saturday's game at HTC Center has the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-3) going head to head against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-69 victory for Coastal Carolina, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their last game on Saturday, the Cougars earned a 112-40 victory over North Carolina Wesleyan.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 72, Charleston (SC) 69

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 325) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 352) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

13.8 PTS, 9.3 AST, 3.0 STL, 33.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Taryn Barbot: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)

12.0 PTS, 3.2 STL, 34.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28) Jada Logan: 16.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

16.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Alexis Andrews: 18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

18.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.6 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars are outscoring opponents by 31.2 points per game, with a +156 scoring differential overall. They put up 89.8 points per game (11th in college basketball) and give up 58.6 per outing (96th in college basketball).

