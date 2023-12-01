How to Watch South Carolina vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to extend a six-game winning run when hosting the George Washington Revolutionaries (6-1) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
South Carolina vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
South Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Gamecocks have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.1% of shots the Revolutionaries' opponents have knocked down.
- South Carolina has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Revolutionaries are the 54th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Gamecocks sit at 239th.
- The 74.7 points per game the Gamecocks average are just 1.3 more points than the Revolutionaries give up (73.4).
- When South Carolina scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-0.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively South Carolina was worse in home games last season, putting up 63.3 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.
- South Carolina drained 6.8 three-pointers per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|DePaul
|W 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|Grand Canyon
|W 75-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/28/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 65-53
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/1/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Clemson
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
