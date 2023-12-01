South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newberry County Today - December 1
Dec. 1, 2023
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Newberry County, South Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Newberry County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Whitmire High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
