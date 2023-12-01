South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Georgetown County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Georgetown County, South Carolina? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Georgetown County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgetown High School at St. Johns Country Day HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orange Park, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waccamaw High School at Philip Simmons High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
