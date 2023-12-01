The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) will play the Liberty Flames (4-0) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPNU.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Information

Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)

  • Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Liberty Top Players (2022-23)

  • Darius McGhee: 22.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kyle Rode: 11.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Colin Porter: 7.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blake Preston: 6.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shiloh Robinson: 7.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Liberty Rank Liberty AVG Charleston (SC) AVG Charleston (SC) Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 80.1 16th
8th 60.9 Points Allowed 67.2 88th
241st 30.8 Rebounds 37.2 5th
302nd 6.9 Off. Rebounds 11.9 2nd
4th 10.4 3pt Made 9.9 10th
19th 16.0 Assists 13.7 128th
23rd 9.9 Turnovers 11.7 160th

