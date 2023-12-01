The Liberty Flames (6-1) welcome in the Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023.

Charleston (SC) vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPNU

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars' 38.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points lower than the Flames have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

The Cougars are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Flames sit at 231st.

The Cougars' 71.8 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 64 the Flames give up to opponents.

Charleston (SC) is 3-1 when it scores more than 64 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) scored 4.8 more points per game at home (84.3) than on the road (79.5).

At home, the Cougars conceded 66.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Charleston (SC) made 10.4 treys per game last season, 0.1 fewer than it averaged away (10.5). Charleston (SC)'s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.7%) than away (35.5%) too.

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule